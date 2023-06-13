Pianist Po Sim Head again brings Latin American piano music to the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio, June 9, 2023

Returning Kansas Public Radio live broadcast veteran Po Sim "Fanny" Head has been reseaching, recording and presenting lesser-known music from Latin America. In December 2022, she recorded an album of music by Ecuadorian composer Blanca Layana Gomez in the Kansas Public Radio Performance Studio.

She will be performing in concert several times this summer:

June 14th Central Library KCMO 12-1pm

https://kclibrary.org/library-locations/central-library

June 22nd Kingswood Senior Living 7-8pm

https://www.kingswoodsl.org/

July 19-22 presentation about Pulgar-Vidal at the MU Phi EpsilonInternational Convention in Grapevine, Texas.

July 28th 9-9:50 am Topeka Washburn Summer Keyboard

Academy

https://www.washburn.edu/academics/college-schools/arts-sciences/departments/music/camps-workshops.html

Born in Hong Kong, Dr. Head received a doctorate degree in Piano performance and pedagogy at the University of Kansas under the instruction of Dr. Scott McBride Smith. She completed her undergraduate degree in Music Composition and Production at Hong Kong Baptist University. Later she received her master’s degrees in Piano Performance and Musicology from the University of Missouri- Kansas City (UMKC).

In addition to regular performances in Kansas City, Fanny has performed throughout Southeast Asia and Europe. She also actively participates in music events and masterclasses. In 2017, she was selected to participate in the summer workshop organized by the Juilliard School of Dance and Music where she performed with the cellist Julian Schwarz. She also attended the SIPO piano festival in Portugal the same year and played in masterclasses by Paul Skoda, Boris Berman, and Luiz Carlos.

Dr. Head has been active in academia that she regularly submits proposals and presents them at various events. She presented at various conferences such as the Music Teacher National Association (2022), NCKP (2021), Kansas Music Teacher Association (2020), and College Music Society (2019). She is also a writer at the online magazine Interlude.hk. She works to discover and promote the work of lesser-known musicians.

She also has a strong passion for piano pedagogy; to that end, she hasestablished a website providing teaching resources for young piano teachers and students.

She has over 20 years of teaching experience with students from all over the world. Her students are active participants in piano recitals, festivals, and competitions. She is invited in judging in local and international competitions as well as an active member of local musicteacher associations who coordinates local music events.

In addition to her busy schedule between school, writing, and

