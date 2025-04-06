KPR Presents: Reform and Reaction, The Arc of Kansas Politics

Week of April 6, 2025: From the Docking years and Brownback tax experiment to the election of Governor Laura Kelly, it's a look at the push and pull of Kansas politics over the past 70 years, with Michael Smith of Emporia State University and Ed Flentje of Wichita State University. They're the co-editors of "Reform and Reaction: The Arc of Kansas Politics."

