KPR Presents

KPR Presents: Reform and Reaction, The Arc of Kansas Politics

Published April 6, 2025 at 10:24 PM CDT

Week of April 6, 2025: From the Docking years and Brownback tax experiment to the election of Governor Laura Kelly, it's a look at the push and pull of Kansas politics over the past 70 years, with Michael Smith of Emporia State University and Ed Flentje of Wichita State University. They're the co-editors of "Reform and Reaction: The Arc of Kansas Politics."

Michael Smith and Kaye McIntyre in the KPR studios
