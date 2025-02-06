© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Former Kansas Governors Express Concern about Shifting Balance of Power

Published February 6, 2025 at 3:09 PM CST
Kathleen Sebelius, Mike Hayden in front of DIOP backdrop
Meg Kumin, KU Marketing
Kathleen Sebelius, Mike Hayden in front of DIOP backdrop

Week of February 2, 2025: Former Kansas governors Kathleen Sebelius and Mike Hayden express their concern about the shifting balance of power in the Kansas Statehouse. It's the 2025 Dole Forum from KU's Dole Institute of Politics, moderated by Katie Bernard of the Philadelphia Inquirer. We'll also hear about the nonprofit organization SENT Topeka, in KPR's Community Spotlight.

