Former Kansas Governors Express Concern about Shifting Balance of Power

Week of February 2, 2025: Former Kansas governors Kathleen Sebelius and Mike Hayden express their concern about the shifting balance of power in the Kansas Statehouse. It's the 2025 Dole Forum from KU's Dole Institute of Politics, moderated by Katie Bernard of the Philadelphia Inquirer. We'll also hear about the nonprofit organization SENT Topeka, in KPR's Community Spotlight.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays