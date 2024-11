Week of November 11, 2024: It was once home to Kansas City's Black movers and shakers. Take a walk through the history of KC's Montgall Avenue with Margie Carr, author of "Kansas City's Montgall Avenue: Black Leaders and the Street They Called Home." It's part of our 2024 Kansas Notable Book series.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays