KPR Presents

Kansas Book Festival, Daughter of Chaos, Tree of Life

Published September 14, 2024 at 6:40 PM CDT

It's a sneak peek at the Kansas Book Festival, September 28th at Washburn University in Topeka, and visit with Kansas Notable winner, Sarah Edgerton of Tonganoxie, author of the YA fantasy "Daughter of Chaos." We'll also talk to playwright Victor Wishna and director Jonah Greene about "Tree of Life," premiering this weekend at the Jewish Community Center of Kansas City and running through September 22nd.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
6pm Sundays
6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays

