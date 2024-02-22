© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents

KPR Presents: Brothers of the Dust

Published February 22, 2024 at 10:34 PM CST

As part of Black History Month, Washburn University is hosting the Kansas premiere of "Brothers of the Dust" this weekend. By award-winning playwright, University of Kansas English professor, and Topeka native Darren Canady, "Brothers of the Dust" tells the story of brothers that return to their Arkansas family farm in 1958, and explores themes of family, sibling rivalry, education, love, and betrayal. The show opens Friday, February 23rd, and runs through Sunday, March 3rd. This production of "Brothers of the Dust" is cosponsored by Washburn University and the Topeka chapter of The Links, Incorporated. More information is available at Washburn University's Theatre Department.

