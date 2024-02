Week of January 28, 2024: Who was the Blue Light Lady of Fort Hayes? What was the Amazon Army of southeast Kansas? Where is Octagon City? Join us as we explore Secret Kansas: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure with author Roxie Yonkey. This conversation originally aired on KPR Presents on June 25, 2023.

