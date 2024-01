Week of January 21, 2024: Ira Glass, the host and creator of This American Life, is coming to the University of Kansas Lied Center on January 27th. In this encore broadcast from October 2016, Glass talks about his stage show, "Seven Things I've Learned." Ticket and show information is available at lied.ku.edu.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays