KPR Presents: Governor Kelly's State of State Address, GOP Response

Week of January 14, 2023: Governor Laura Kelly gave her 2024 State of State address to Kansas lawmakers this week. We'll walk through the Governor's speech with veteran political reporter Jim McLean and Emporia State University political science professor Michael Smith. We'll also hear the Republican response to the Governor's speech, given by House Speaker Dan Hawkins (R-Wichita).

