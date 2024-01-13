© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents: Governor Kelly's State of State Address, GOP Response

publishedDateHeading January 13, 2024 at 5:51 PM CST
Governor Laura Kelly giving 2024 State of State address
Governor Laura Kelly giving 2024 State of State address

Week of January 14, 2023: Governor Laura Kelly gave her 2024 State of State address to Kansas lawmakers this week. We'll walk through the Governor's speech with veteran political reporter Jim McLean and Emporia State University political science professor Michael Smith. We'll also hear the Republican response to the Governor's speech, given by House Speaker Dan Hawkins (R-Wichita).

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
6pm Sundays
6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays

