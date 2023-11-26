KPR Presents: The Day After, 40 Years Later

Week of November 26, 2023: Forty years ago, millions of Americans watched in horror as Lawrence suffered the effects of a fictitious nuclear bomb. To mark the 40th anniversary, we look back at the made-for-TV movie "The Day After," set and filmed in Lawrence. This KPR Presents was originally broadcast in November 2013 and is being rebroadcast in connection with the upcoming Liberty Hall screening of Television Event, a documentary film about the filming of "The Day After."