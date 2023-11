Week of November 19, 2023: What can Native American knowledge teach us about climate change and the environment? Dr. Daniel Wildcat of Haskell Indian Nations University joins us to talk about his new book, "On Indigenuity: Learning the Lessons of Mother Earth."

