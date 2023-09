Week of September 10, 2023: Dozens of authors will gather next weekend at the 12th annual Kansas Book Festival. On this week's KPR Presents, we preview the Festival with executive director Tim Bascom. The Festival takes place Saturday, September 16th, at Washburn University in Topeka.

