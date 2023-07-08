KPR Presents: Running Out, Lucas Bessire

Week of July 9, 2023: The Ogallala Aquifer, water depletion, and one man's exploration of his family's role in the changing environment. Lucas Bessire is the author of Running Out: In Search of Water on the High Plains, a finalist for the National Book Award and the winner of a Kansas Notable Book in 2022. This conversation with Lucas Bessire was originally broadcast on the KPR Presents Book Club, on September 18th, 2022.

