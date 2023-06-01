KPR Presents: A Conversation with "Amelia Earhart"

Week of May 28, 2023: In connection with the opening of the new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison, we revisit this conversation with Amelia Earhart, brought to life by historical performer Ann Birney of Admire, Kansas. Birney and her wife, the late Dr. Joyce Thierer, performed as Amelia Earhart, Calamity Jane, and others as part of the historical performance troupe Ride Into History. This conversation originally aired on KPR Presents on March 27, 2011.