KPR Presents

KPR Presents: A Conversation with "Amelia Earhart"

Published June 1, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT
Joyce Thierer as Calamity Jane, Ann Birney as Amelia Earhart
Ride into History
/
Ride into History
Joyce Thierer as Calamity Jane, Ann Birney as Amelia Earhart

Week of May 28, 2023: In connection with the opening of the new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison, we revisit this conversation with Amelia Earhart, brought to life by historical performer Ann Birney of Admire, Kansas. Birney and her wife, the late Dr. Joyce Thierer, performed as Amelia Earhart, Calamity Jane, and others as part of the historical performance troupe Ride Into History. This conversation originally aired on KPR Presents on March 27, 2011.

