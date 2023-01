Week of January 29, 2023: We celebrate Kansas Day and preview the spring line-up of programs at the Dole Institute of Politics with Institute Director Audrey Coleman. Also on today's program, a conversation with best-selling author K.J. Dell'Antonio, author of Chicken Sisters and In Her Boots.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays