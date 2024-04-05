KPR Presents Book Club: Parable of the Sower

Week of April 7, 2024: The year is 2024. The economy has collapsed, climate change has made parts of the U.S. unlivable, and Lauren Olamena is trying to formulate a new religion to make sense of it all. Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler is this year's Common Book at the University of Kansas. Join Dr. Giselle Anatol, Dr. Deja Beamon, Anthony Dwayne Boynton, and Kaye McIntyre for a conversation of Parable of the Sower in this latest episode of the KPR Presents Book Club.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays