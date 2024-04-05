© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents Book Club

KPR Presents Book Club: Parable of the Sower

By Kaye McIntyre
Published April 5, 2024 at 7:03 PM CDT
Kaye McIntyre, Anthony Dwayne Boynton, Dr. Deja Beamon, and Dr. Giselle Anatol

Climate change, economic collapse, religion, coming of age — join us as we discuss Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler, this year's KU Common Read.

Week of April 7, 2024: The year is 2024. The economy has collapsed, climate change has made parts of the U.S. unlivable, and Lauren Olamena is trying to formulate a new religion to make sense of it all. Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler is this year's Common Book at the University of Kansas. Join Dr. Giselle Anatol, Dr. Deja Beamon, Anthony Dwayne Boynton, and Kaye McIntyre for a conversation of Parable of the Sower in this latest episode of the KPR Presents Book Club.

Kaye McIntyre
Kaye starts her weekends the same way you do: with Weekend Edition Saturday, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, This American Life, and To the Best of Our Knowledge. She started at Kansas Public Radio in 2001; in 2006, she became the producer of our weekly public affairs program, KPR Presents. In her spare time, she loves to read, travel, and attend theater.
