KPR Presents Book Club: Jennifer Raff, Origins

Published May 8, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT
Photo of Kaye McIntyre and Jennifer Raff, holding copies of Origin book with garden in background

Week of May 7, 2023: When and how did people first come to this continent? And what have anthropologists gotten wrong in telling that story? Genetic anthropologist Jennifer Raff explores those questions in her bestseller Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas. Dr. Raff teaches anthropology at the University of Kansas.

Liked Origin? A few recommendations for your next read:
First Peoples in a New World by David Meltzer
Native American DNA: Tribal Belonging and the False Promise of Genetic Science by Kim Tallbear
How to Argue with a Racist by Adam Rutherford
Frauds, Myths, and Mysteries: Science and Pseudoscience in Archaeology by Kenneth Feder
Native American Archaeology in the Parks: A Guide to Heritage Sites in Our National Parks and Monuments by Kenneth Feder
The Mound Builder Myth: Fake History and the Hunt for a 'Lost White Race' by Jason Colovito

