KPR Presents Book Club: Jennifer Raff, Origins

Week of May 7, 2023: When and how did people first come to this continent? And what have anthropologists gotten wrong in telling that story? Genetic anthropologist Jennifer Raff explores those questions in her bestseller Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas. Dr. Raff teaches anthropology at the University of Kansas.

