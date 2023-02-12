KPR Presents Book Club: Disability Visibility Part 1

Thank you for joining us for the latest KPR Presents Book Club, featuring Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century, a galvanizing collection of contemporary essays by disabled people. Disability Visibility is edited by Alice Wong and is this year's University of Kansas Common Book.

For access to an audio version of the book provided by Audio-Reader, visit the link here.

In the first part of this month's installment of the book club, host Kaye McIntyre is joined by Dr. Rebekah Taussig and Dennis Etzel Jr. to discuss the book. Dr. Taussig is a writer, teacher and advocate, as well as the author of Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body. Dennis Etzel Jr. is a professor at Washburn University in Topeka and an author. He is also a TALK Scholar for Kansas Humanities.

1 of 2 — Rebekah and Otto.jpeg Author Dr. Rebekah Taussig and her son Otto. 2 of 2 — Dennis Etzel family.jpeg Dennis Etzel Jr. (center) with his family.

Kaye also chats with Susan Earle of the Spencer Museum of Art and visits the work of Italian-American artist Harry Bertoia, featuring untitled (sounding sculpture) circa 1968, exploring how artwork can be perceived through touch, sound and sight.

Disability Visibility - Spencer Museum of Art Listen • 13:00

Did you enjoy this month's book? Check out these other great recommendations:

Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist by Judith Heumann

Care Work: Dreaming Disability Justice by Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha

Demystifying Disability: What to Know, What to Say, and How to Be an Ally by Emily Ladau

Louise: Amended by Louise Krug

Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body by Rebekah Taussig

The Pretty One: On Life, Pop Culture, Disability, and Other Reasons to Fall in Love with Me by Keah Brown

Tilted: The Post-Brain Surgery Journals by Louise Krug

What Can a Body Do? How We Meet the Built World by Sara Hendren

Tune in next week as we share the second part of this show, featuring stories from members of our community, highlighting their personal experiences living with disability. Look out for KPR Presents Book Club: Disability Visibility Part 2 on Sunday, February 19.