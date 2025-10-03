Film Music Friday - October 3, 2025 (Hans Zimmer)

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
One of the most prolific composers in films, Hans Zimmer's music has two received two Oscars, , a BAFTA, and three Golden Globes. On this week's Film Music Friday we'll hear Zimmer's work on Driving Miss Daisy, the Batman films, Pirates of the Caribbean, Rango and more.