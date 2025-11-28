91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - November 28, 2025 (The Warner Bros. Sound)
Published November 28, 2025 at 9:01 PM CST
On Film Music Friday, we're focused on a single studio – Warner Brothers – that played an important part in the development of film music. We'll hear music from The Maltese Falcon, Charge of the Light Brigade, Deception, Caged and more.