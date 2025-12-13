© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday - December 12, 2025 (Rejected Scores, Pt. 2)

Published December 13, 2025 at 9:00 AM CST
Rejected
Richard Revel

It's not uncommon for an entire film score to be set aside due to creative clashes, studio changes, or directorial preference. On this week's Film Music Friday, we'll hear rejected scores for Battle of Britain, Gangs of New York, Platoon, The Getaway and more.

