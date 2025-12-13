91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - December 12, 2025 (Rejected Scores, Pt. 2)
Published December 13, 2025 at 9:00 AM CST
It's not uncommon for an entire film score to be set aside due to creative clashes, studio changes, or directorial preference. On this week's Film Music Friday, we'll hear rejected scores for Battle of Britain, Gangs of New York, Platoon, The Getaway and more.