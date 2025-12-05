© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday - December 5, 2025 (Fantastic Voyages)

Published December 5, 2025 at 9:01 PM CST
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

You'll go on a fantastic voyage with this week's Film Music Friday, spotlighting music from films about epic journeys. We'll hear music from Destination Moon...The Journey of Natty Gann... Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea and more!

