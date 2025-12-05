91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - December 5, 2025 (Fantastic Voyages)
Published December 5, 2025 at 9:01 PM CST
You'll go on a fantastic voyage with this week's Film Music Friday, spotlighting music from films about epic journeys. We'll hear music from Destination Moon...The Journey of Natty Gann... Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea and more!