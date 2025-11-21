91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - November 21, 2025 (Kings, Queens and Presidents)
Published November 21, 2025 at 9:00 PM CST
It's good to be the King, or the Queen, or even the President on this week's Film Music Friday. We're hearing music from films about royalty, including The Adventures of Robin Hood, Henry V, Air Force One, Juarez and more.