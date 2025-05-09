Film Music Friday - May 9, 2025 (David Shire)

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
David Shire composed some of the finest film scores of the 1970s and '80s, and on this week's Film Music Friday, we'll hear just a few. Among the films we'll highlight - The Conversation, All the President's Men, The Taking of Pelham 1-2-3, The Hindenburg and more!