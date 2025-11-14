Film Music Friday - November 14, 2025 (B-Movies)

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
The term "B-Movie" refers to low budget films or serials that were often on the bottom half of a double feature. On this week's Film Music Friday, we'll dive into the music of B-Movies, with excerpts from Lost Continent, The Fighting Devil Dogs, The Three Mesquiteers, Tormented and more.