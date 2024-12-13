91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - December 13, 2024 (Alfred Newman)
Published December 13, 2024 at 9:01 PM CST
This week's Film Music Friday is devoted to the work of nine-time Oscar winner, composer Alfred Newman. One of the fathers of modern film scoring, he provided music for films like The Mark of Zorro, The Diary of Anne Frank, Beau Geste, How the West Was Won, Airport and more.