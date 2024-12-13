© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday - December 13, 2024 (Alfred Newman)

Published December 13, 2024 at 9:01 PM CST
Alfred Newman

This week's Film Music Friday is devoted to the work of nine-time Oscar winner, composer Alfred Newman. One of the fathers of modern film scoring, he provided music for films like The Mark of Zorro, The Diary of Anne Frank, Beau Geste, How the West Was Won, Airport and more.

