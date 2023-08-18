Film Music Friday: The Music of Republic Pictures

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Republic Pictures wasn't the biggest movie studio, and they didn't win many awards...but for over 30 years Republic turned out some of the most popular films in Hollywood. Republic specialized in low-budget fare - B-movies, westerns and serials. On this week's Film Music Friday, we'll hear a bit of the music from Republic Pictures, including King of the Royal Mounted, Sands of Iwo Jima, The Fighting Devil Dogs, The Quiet Man and more!