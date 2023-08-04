91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - August 4, 2023 (The Music of Film Noir, Part 2)
Published August 4, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
We continue our exploration of the music from classic film noir on this week's Film Music Friday. Among the movies featured: Dark City, The Strange Love of Martha Ivers, I Want to Live, Chinatown and Murder, My Sweet, among others.