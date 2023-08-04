© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - August 4, 2023 (The Music of Film Noir, Part 2)

Published August 4, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT

We continue our exploration of the music from classic film noir on this week's Film Music Friday. Among the movies featured: Dark City, The Strange Love of Martha Ivers, I Want to Live, Chinatown and Murder, My Sweet, among others.

