© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
filmmusicfriday.jpg
Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - July 7, 2023 (Film Music for Audrey Hepburn)

Published July 7, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
Audrey Hepburn

This week's Film Music Friday features music from the films of Audrey Hepburn. During her 40-year career, Hepburn appeared in musicals, comedies, thrillers, adult dramas and even one western. We'll hear excerpts from Funny Face, Breakfast at Tiffany's, My Fair Lady, Charade, Roman Holiday and more.

Film Music Friday
Latest Episodes