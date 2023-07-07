91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - July 7, 2023 (Film Music for Audrey Hepburn)
Published July 7, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
This week's Film Music Friday features music from the films of Audrey Hepburn. During her 40-year career, Hepburn appeared in musicals, comedies, thrillers, adult dramas and even one western. We'll hear excerpts from Funny Face, Breakfast at Tiffany's, My Fair Lady, Charade, Roman Holiday and more.