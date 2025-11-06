On this edition of Conversations, Kirsten Larson and Cornelia Lee talk with host Dan Skinner about “This is How You Know: How Science Happens.” Kirsten Larson used to work with rocket scientists at NASA. And now she writes books for curious kids including “Wood, Wire, Wings: Emma Lillian Todd Invents an Airplane,” and “The Fire of Stars – The Life and Brilliance of the Woman Who Discovered What Stars are Made Of.” -- Cornelia Li has illustrated many picture books, including “Gravity is Bringing Me Down” and “Voyage through Space.”