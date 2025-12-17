© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

"The Nazi Conspiracy"

Published December 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Brad Meltzer talks with host Dan Skinner about "The Nazi Conspiracy - The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill," which he co-authored with Josh Mensch. This is an adaptation, for middle-grade readers, of the original best-selling book. Brad Meltzer is the Emmy-nominated, #1 New York Times bestselling author of “The Lightning Rod,” “The Escape Artist,” and over ten other bestselling thrillers, as well as the “Ordinary People Change the World” series. He is also the host of the two shows on the History Channel.

