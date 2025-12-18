© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

"The Gift of Nothing" & "The Gift of Everything"

By Dan Skinner
Published December 18, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Patrick McDonnell talks with host Dan Skinner about the 20th Anniversary Edition of "The Gift of Nothing" picture book and the new sequel, "The Gift of Everything" featuring Mooch the cat, and Earl the dog. Patrick McDonnell’s award-winning comic strip “Mutts” has appeared in over 700 newspapers across 20 countries for thirty years. He is the author of several bestselling picture books including “Me…Jane,” “Hug Time,” and “A Perfectly Messed-Up Story,” just to name a few.

Tags
Conversations FictionPicture Bookholiday
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes