"The Gift of Nothing" & "The Gift of Everything"

On this edition of Conversations, Patrick McDonnell talks with host Dan Skinner about the 20th Anniversary Edition of "The Gift of Nothing" picture book and the new sequel, "The Gift of Everything" featuring Mooch the cat, and Earl the dog. Patrick McDonnell’s award-winning comic strip “Mutts” has appeared in over 700 newspapers across 20 countries for thirty years. He is the author of several bestselling picture books including “Me…Jane,” “Hug Time,” and “A Perfectly Messed-Up Story,” just to name a few.