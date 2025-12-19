On this edition of Conversations Sophie Hannah talks with host Dan Skinner about "The Last Death of the Year - The New Hercule Poirot Mystery." She discusses the plot of the novel and how she honors Agatha Christie's legacy while using her own voice as an author. Sophie Hannah is a New York Times and Amazon #1 best-selling author of numerous psychological thrillers. She is also the author of five previous Hercule Poirot mysteries authorized by the Agatha Christie Estate.