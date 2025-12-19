© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

"The Last Death of the Year - The New Hercule Poirot Mystery"

By Dan Skinner
Published December 19, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations Sophie Hannah talks with host Dan Skinner about "The Last Death of the Year - The New Hercule Poirot Mystery." She discusses the plot of the novel and how she honors Agatha Christie's legacy while using her own voice as an author. Sophie Hannah is a New York Times and Amazon #1 best-selling author of numerous psychological thrillers. She is also the author of five previous Hercule Poirot mysteries authorized by the Agatha Christie Estate.

Tags
Conversations Fiction
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes