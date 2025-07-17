© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Becoming Boba"

By Dan Skinner
Published July 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Joanna Ho talks with host Dan Skinner about "Becoming Boba." The picture book can be appreciated on multiple levels. It is a sweet story about a Boba named Mindy who is finding her identity in Milk Tea Town, but it is also about the Asian diaspora, embracing cultural change, and a history of Bubble Tea. Ho is the award-winning and New York Times bestselling author of many children’s books including “Say My Name,” “We Who Produce Pearls,” “Eyes that Kiss in the Corners,” and “Eyes That Weave the World’s Wonders.”

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
