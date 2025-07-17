On this edition of Conversations, Joanna Ho talks with host Dan Skinner about "Becoming Boba." The picture book can be appreciated on multiple levels. It is a sweet story about a Boba named Mindy who is finding her identity in Milk Tea Town, but it is also about the Asian diaspora, embracing cultural change, and a history of Bubble Tea. Ho is the award-winning and New York Times bestselling author of many children’s books including “Say My Name,” “We Who Produce Pearls,” “Eyes that Kiss in the Corners,” and “Eyes That Weave the World’s Wonders.”

