Conversations

"Lights, Camera, Lionel Trains: A Photo History of an American Icon”

By Dan Skinner
Published July 14, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Roger Carp talks with host Dan Skinner about "Lights, Camera, Lionel Trains: A Photo History of an American Icon.” Carp earned a PhD in American History before going to work for “Classic Toy Trains” Magazine where he has been the senior editor for 20 years. He’s written or edited more than 20 books and publications about Lionel, including “The World’s Greatest Toy Train Maker,” “The Art of Lionel Trains” and “Collectible Lionel Classics,” just to name a few.

Tags
Non-Fiction history train
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
