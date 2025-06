On this edition of Conversations, M.P. Woodward talks with host Dan Skinner about "Line of Demarcation" featuring Jack Ryan, Jr. Woodward is the New York Times bestselling author of Tom Clancy “Shadow State” and “The Handler” CIA espionage series which includes “The Handler” and “Dead Drop.” His latest book is another in the on-going series of Tom Clancy branded novels written by various authors after Clancy’s death.