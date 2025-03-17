© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

"The Medici Return" - A Cotton Malone Novel

By Dan Skinner
Published March 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Steve Berry talks with host Dan Skinner about the latest installment in the popular “Cotton Malone” series. In “The Medici Return,” Cotton Malone goes to Italy to solve a five-hundred-year-old mystery. Berry is the New York Times and #1 internationally bestselling author of nineteen Cotton Malone novels, five stand-alone thrillers, two Luke Daniels adventures, and several works of short fiction. He joins us to talk about “The Medici Return,” the latest installment in the Cotton Malone series.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
