On this edition of Conversations, Jewell Parker Rhodes talks with host Dan Skinner about her middle-grade novel, "Will's Race for Home." The novel is about a Black father and son who set out to find a new home during the Oklahoma Land Rush of 1889… If they can survive the journey. Rhodes is the “New York Times” bestselling and award-winning author of “Ghost Boys.” Her other books include “Black Brother, Black Brother,” “Paradise on Fire” and “Magic City,” just to name a few.