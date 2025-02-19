© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Greatness" - Inspiring Children to Pursue Their Own Path to Greatness

By Dan Skinner
Published February 19, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, as part of Black History Month, Regis and Kahran Bethencourt talk with host Dan Skinner about their photo picture book, "Greatness." The Bethencourts are the husband-and-wife duo behind CreativeSoul Photography, where they specialize in child and lifestyle photography. They are the photographers behind “The Me I Choose to Be” written by Natasha Anastasia Tarpley & the “New York Times” bestseller, “Glory.” They join us to talk about their picture book, “Greatness.”

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
