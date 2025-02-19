"Greatness" - Inspiring Children to Pursue Their Own Path to Greatness

On this edition of Conversations, as part of Black History Month, Regis and Kahran Bethencourt talk with host Dan Skinner about their photo picture book, "Greatness." The Bethencourts are the husband-and-wife duo behind CreativeSoul Photography, where they specialize in child and lifestyle photography. They are the photographers behind “The Me I Choose to Be” written by Natasha Anastasia Tarpley & the “New York Times” bestseller, “Glory.” They join us to talk about their picture book, “Greatness.”