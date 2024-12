On this edition of Conversations, Christopher Denise talks with host Dan Skinner about "Knight Owl and Early Bird." Denise is an award-winning creator of “Knight Owl,” which was a Caldecott Honor winner and #1 New York Times bestseller. He has illustrated may other critically acclaimed children’s books including “Groundhug Day” and “Firefly Hollow.” This is the second picture book to feature the character Knight Owl.