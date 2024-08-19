© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“Charles & Ray: Designers at Play – A Story of Charles and Ray Eames”

By Dan Skinner
Published August 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, James Yang talks with host Dan Skinner about his picture book, “Charles & Ray: Designers at Play – A Story of Charles and Ray Eames.” Yang is the author and illustrator of several acclaimed picture books, including “A Boy Named Isamu” which won the Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature and “Honor and Stop! Bot!” which won the Theodor Geisel Award. In the book children will learn about this husband and wife team who were leaders in the mid-century modern design movement. They are famous for their Eames Chair, but designed many other items as well.

Tags
Conversations Non-FictionChildren's Bookdesign
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes