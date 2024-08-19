On this edition of Conversations, James Yang talks with host Dan Skinner about his picture book, “Charles & Ray: Designers at Play – A Story of Charles and Ray Eames.” Yang is the author and illustrator of several acclaimed picture books, including “A Boy Named Isamu” which won the Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature and “Honor and Stop! Bot!” which won the Theodor Geisel Award. In the book children will learn about this husband and wife team who were leaders in the mid-century modern design movement. They are famous for their Eames Chair, but designed many other items as well.

