© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“All That Happiness Is - Some Words on What Matters”

By Dan Skinner
Published July 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Adam Gopnik talks with host Dan Skinner about “All That Happiness Is - Some Words on What Matters.” Gopnik is the author of numerous best-selling books, including “Paris to the Moon.” Since 1986, he has been a staff writer at “The New Yorker” and received three National Magazine awards for essays and for criticism. He discusses why "the pursuit of happiness" is in the Declaration of Independence and why preserving that right is key to preserving Democracy. On the individual level, he explains why the "pursuit" is the key to happiness, and why accomplishment is more important than achievement.

Tags
Conversations Non-FictionHappinessSelf-Improvement
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes