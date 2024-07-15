On this edition of Conversations, Adam Gopnik talks with host Dan Skinner about “All That Happiness Is - Some Words on What Matters.” Gopnik is the author of numerous best-selling books, including “Paris to the Moon.” Since 1986, he has been a staff writer at “The New Yorker” and received three National Magazine awards for essays and for criticism. He discusses why "the pursuit of happiness" is in the Declaration of Independence and why preserving that right is key to preserving Democracy. On the individual level, he explains why the "pursuit" is the key to happiness, and why accomplishment is more important than achievement.

