On this edition of Conversations, Erika Lee and Christina Soontornvat talks with host Dan Skinner about “Made in Asian America: A History for Young People.” Lee is an award-winning historian, author, and advocate. Her previous books include “The Making of Asian America” and “Americans for Americans: A History of Xenophobia in the United States.” Soontornvat is the award-winning and bestselling author of over twenty books for young readers. She is a three-time Newbery Honor recipient, whose works include “The Last Map Maker” and “All Thirteen: The Incredible Cave Rescue of the Thai Boys’ Soccer Team.”