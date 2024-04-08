© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Seek Higher Ground – The Natural Solutions to Our Urgent Flooding Crisis”

By Dan Skinner
Published April 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Tim Palmer talks with host Dan Skinner about “Seek Higher Ground – The Natural Solutions to Our Urgent Flooding Crisis.” Palmer is an award-winning author of more than thirty books about rivers, the environment, and adventure travel. Ever since his firsthand experience during the Hurricane Agnes Flood of 1972 as a flooding victim, he has remained actively involved in flooding and floodplain management issues nationwide as a land-use planner, writer, photographer, and river conservation advocate.

