On this edition of Conversations, Tim Palmer talks with host Dan Skinner about “Seek Higher Ground – The Natural Solutions to Our Urgent Flooding Crisis.” Palmer is an award-winning author of more than thirty books about rivers, the environment, and adventure travel. Ever since his firsthand experience during the Hurricane Agnes Flood of 1972 as a flooding victim, he has remained actively involved in flooding and floodplain management issues nationwide as a land-use planner, writer, photographer, and river conservation advocate.