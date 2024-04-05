Dealing with Grief? On this edition of Conversations, Claire Bidwell Smith talks with host Dan Skinner about “Conscious Grieving – A Transformative Approach to Healing from Loss.” Smith points out that grieving is about change and change comes in many forms. She is an author and therapist specializing in grief, death and dying. Her previous books include “Anxiety: The Missing Stage of Grief,” and “Anxious Grief: The Workbook.” Her articles about grief have appeared in many national publications. In addition, to her own practice she trains other clinicians to work in the field of grief and loss.