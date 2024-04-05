© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Conscious Grieving – A Transformative Approach to Healing from Loss”

By Dan Skinner
Published April 5, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

Dealing with Grief? On this edition of Conversations, Claire Bidwell Smith talks with host Dan Skinner about “Conscious Grieving – A Transformative Approach to Healing from Loss.” Smith points out that grieving is about change and change comes in many forms. She is an author and therapist specializing in grief, death and dying. Her previous books include “Anxiety: The Missing Stage of Grief,” and “Anxious Grief: The Workbook.” Her articles about grief have appeared in many national publications. In addition, to her own practice she trains other clinicians to work in the field of grief and loss.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
