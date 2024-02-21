© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

“Ra Pu Zel and the Stinky Tofu” - A Twist on the Rapunzel Story Set in China

By Dan Skinner
February 21, 2024

On this edition of Conversations, Yin Chang Compestine talks with host Dan Skinner about “Ra Pu Zel and the Stinky Tofu.” The picture book is a twist on the classic Rapunzel story with a strong female character. In this version, it's Ra Pu Zel's decision to retreat to the tower and live life as she pleases. Compestine is an award-winning author, speaker, and television host. She has written twenty-five books for adults and children. Her books include “The Runaway Wok,” “The Real Story of Stone Soup” and several cookbooks. She is also an expert on Asian culture and cuisine.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
