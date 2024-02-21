“Ra Pu Zel and the Stinky Tofu” - A Twist on the Rapunzel Story Set in China

On this edition of Conversations, Yin Chang Compestine talks with host Dan Skinner about “Ra Pu Zel and the Stinky Tofu.” The picture book is a twist on the classic Rapunzel story with a strong female character. In this version, it's Ra Pu Zel's decision to retreat to the tower and live life as she pleases. Compestine is an award-winning author, speaker, and television host. She has written twenty-five books for adults and children. Her books include “The Runaway Wok,” “The Real Story of Stone Soup” and several cookbooks. She is also an expert on Asian culture and cuisine.