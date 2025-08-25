On this edition of Conversations, Carmen Agra Deedy talks with host Dan Skinner about her picture book, "The Peanut Man." She was born in Havana and immigrated to the United States as a child. This autobiographical story is about the Peanut Vendor she knew in Havana, and how encountering a peanut seller as a child at an Atlanta Braves game, where they went to see Hank Aaron play, brought back memories of Cuba. She also shares a story about meeting Hank Aaron as an adult. She is a New York Times bestselling children’s author and storyteller. Her numerous books include “Carina Felina,””14 Cows for America,” “The Rooster Who Would Not Be Quiet!” and Martina the Beautiful Cockroach: A Cuban Folktale,” just to name a few.

