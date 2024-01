On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Mariel Buque' talks with host Dan Skinner about "Break the Cycle: A Guide to Healing Intergenerational Trauma.” Dr. Buque’ is a Columbia University trained, trauma-informed psychologist and professor. She discusses how intergenerational trauma can be passed down biologically, psychologically, and sociologically. She advises that healing this trauma requires a mind, body, and spirit approach.