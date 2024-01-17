© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alert: 91.3 FM in Junction City, 99.5 FM in Manhattan, and 97.9 FM also in Manhattan are all off the air today and tomorrow while maintenance crews are climbing the broadcast tower.

Click here for weather related closures for Tuesday, January 16
Conversations

“King & Kayla and the Case of the Downstairs Ghost" - A Chapter Book for Ages 5-9

By Dan Skinner
Published January 17, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, author Dori Hillestad Butler and illustrator Nancy Meyers talk with host Dan Skinner about another in the King & Kayla series, this time it’s “King & Kayla and the Case of the Downstairs Ghost." The chapter books are written for 5-9 year old readers. Butler is the author of more than 60 books for children. Her series of books include “King & Kayla,” “The Haunted Library,” “Dear Beast,” and “The Treasure Troop.” Meyers is the illustrator of the “King & Kayla” and “Language Together” series. They discuss the book series, and Dori reads a portion of this current book.

Tags
Conversations Children's BookFiction
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes