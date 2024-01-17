“King & Kayla and the Case of the Downstairs Ghost" - A Chapter Book for Ages 5-9

On this edition of Conversations, author Dori Hillestad Butler and illustrator Nancy Meyers talk with host Dan Skinner about another in the King & Kayla series, this time it’s “King & Kayla and the Case of the Downstairs Ghost." The chapter books are written for 5-9 year old readers. Butler is the author of more than 60 books for children. Her series of books include “King & Kayla,” “The Haunted Library,” “Dear Beast,” and “The Treasure Troop.” Meyers is the illustrator of the “King & Kayla” and “Language Together” series. They discuss the book series, and Dori reads a portion of this current book.