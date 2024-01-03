© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Drag and Rex: Forever Friends" - A New Book Series for Beginning Readers

By Dan Skinner
Published January 3, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Susan Lubner and Blyth Russo talk with host Dan Skinner about “Drag and Rex – Forever Friends.” The book is designed for new readers and features two best friends, a T-Rex and a Dragon. Susan Lubner is the author of the middle grade novels “Lizzy and the Good Luck Girl” and “The Upside of Ordinary,” as well as several picture books. Blythe Russo in the author-illustrator of “Sloth Sleeps Over” as well as illustrating books by other authors.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
